Death notices for Aug. 11-15

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 11-15, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service, Chapel of the Roses, and Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home:

Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Paula M Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13. Paula was born on April 25, 1959. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Richard Roush, age 81, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Aug. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

