Death notices for Aug. 11

–Death notices for Aug. 11, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Shirlena Elizabeth Barksdale, 90, a Templeton resident passed away on Aug. 11. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Wheeler Mack French, 93, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Aug. 11. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Turk, 67, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related