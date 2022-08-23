Death notices for Aug. 16-17

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 16-17, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Betty Wiersma, age 86, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Rowen Hunt, age 87, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Aug. 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Simone Calvert age 62 a resident of Morro Bay passed away on Aug. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Reeves age 57 a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related