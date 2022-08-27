Death notices for Aug. 18-23

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 18-23, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

