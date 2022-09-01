Death notices for Aug. 25-29

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Aug. 25-29, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Ronald Julian, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Dennis Cementina, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dean Behlen, age 60, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

William Goodes, age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Marie Blais, age 88, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Aug. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

