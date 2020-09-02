Death notices for Aug. 28-31

–Death notices for Aug. 28-31, 2020 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Geraldine R. Lagore (88) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Aug. 28, 2020.

Sam Balakian Jr. (78) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Aug. 31, 2020.

Cecil Paul Carey Jr. (95) a Paso Robles resident passed away on Aug. 30, 2020.

Paul R. Butler (41) a Templeton resident passed away on Aug. 30, 2020.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

