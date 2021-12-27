Death notices for Dec. 15-21

North County death notices

–Death notices for Dec. 15-21, courtesy of Dignity Memorial:

Diane Marie Embree, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

William Joseph Clowdus, age 78, of San Miguel, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Joanne Marlene Ronda, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Kathleen Louise Harrell, age 95, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

William Epifanio Pluma, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Linda Carole Boyd, age 74, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related