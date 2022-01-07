Death notices for Dec. 24- Jan. 1

North County death notices

–Death notices for Dec. 24-Jan 1. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Harry Thornton, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Sean Loppnow, age 37, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Saundra Grossbard, age 82, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Jan. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Tonia Neumann, age 65, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Jan. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Loran Tacker, age 86, a resident of Cambria, passed away on Jan. 1. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Allen Jackson, age 66, a resident of Paso Robles passed, away on Dec. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

