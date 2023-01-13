Death notices for Dec. 24. – Jan. 9

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Dec. 24. – Jan. 9, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Marjorie Maxine McCulley, age 97, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

David Thomas Rousseve, age 71, of Long Beach, California passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Pilar Maria Oltra, age 75, of Bradley, California passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mary Anne Delkener, age 100, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Jerry Laverne Perney, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Kirk Edmond Koester, age 53, of Cayucos, California passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gwendolyn Lea Olim, age 66, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Arthur William Lawrence Moses, age 83, of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Kay Borzi, age 91, of Templeton, California passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Deelva Rae Brashear, age 55, of San Miguel, California passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Forrest Allan Emerson, age 92, of Atascadero, California passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Gerry Villa, age 76, of Atascadero, California passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Pamela Jo Scarbrough, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Arthur Neal Everett, age 82, of Templeton, California passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Marvin Duane Londene, age 83, of Santa Margarita, California passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

