Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Death notices for Feb. 7-13 

Posted: 5:59 am, February 15, 2022 by News Staff

obituaries paso roblesNorth County death notices

–Death notices for Feb. 7-13. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

  • Kathryn Price, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Thomas Moore, age 58, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • John Laplante, age 92, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Frances Hooks, age 82, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Feb. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • James Pickens, age 85, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • John Summers, age 88, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

