Death notices for Feb. 7-13

North County death notices

–Death notices for Feb. 7-13. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kathryn Price, age 73, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Thomas Moore, age 58, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

John Laplante, age 92, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Frances Hooks, age 82, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Feb. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

James Pickens, age 85, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

John Summers, age 88, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

