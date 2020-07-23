Paso Robles death notices for July 21-22

–Death notices for July 21-22, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Cathleen Denise McIntosh, 65, a San Miguel resident passed away on July 21

Tate William Rubbo, 43, a Paso Robles resident passed away on July 22

Robbie Darnel Coleman, 56, a Paso Robles resident Passed away on July 22

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

