Death notices for July 23-27

Death notices courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service

–Death notices for July 23-27, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Sigmund Woodjack (also known as Randy), age 75, a resident of Templeton, passed away on July 23.

Wendy Soderblom, age 63, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on July 26.

Margaret Maney, age 98, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 27.

All arrangements are under the direction of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email