Death notices for July 23-31

–Death notices for July 23-31, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Timothy Kennedy, age 64, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Barbara Weber, age 83, a resident of Cambria, passed away on July 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Ginger Hartman, age 58, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Thomas McGurrin, age 93, a resident of Cambria, passed away on July 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related