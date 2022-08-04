Death notices for July 26-31

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 26-31, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Malyne Gauss, age 81, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on July 26.

Richard Hungerford, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on July 31.

Sandra Balestreri, age 74, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 28.

