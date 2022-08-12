Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9.

Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7.

Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6.

Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 30.

