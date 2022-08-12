Paso Robles News|Friday, August 12, 2022
Death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9 

North County death notices

– North County death notices for July 30 – Aug. 9, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

  • Robert Huston, age 71, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Aug. 9.
  • Thomas Ely, age 70, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Aug. 7.
  • Shannan Edwards, age 59, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on Aug. 6.
  • Gerald Freedman, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on July 30.

 

