Death notices for June 1-15

–Death notices for June 1-15 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

William Anthony Reisz, 82, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 15.

Pedro Contreras Jr., 39, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 1.

Steven Ryan Hunteman, 66, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 14.

All arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

