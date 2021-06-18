Paso Robles News|Saturday, June 19, 2021
Death notices for June 1-15 

Posted: 5:00 am, June 18, 2021 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

–Death notices for June 1-15 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

  • William Anthony Reisz, 82, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 15.
  • Pedro Contreras Jr., 39, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 1.
  • Steven Ryan Hunteman, 66, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 14.

 

All arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
