Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 17, 2021
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Death notices for June 10-16
  • Follow Us!

Death notices for June 10-16 

Posted: 2:07 pm, June 16, 2021 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

–Death notices for June 10-16, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • Peggy Gibson, age 55, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 10.
  • Julie Callahan, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 16.
  • Lisa Cadwell, age 48, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on June 10.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.