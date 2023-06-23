Death notices for June 12-19

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 12-19, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Dale Giddle, age 79, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 15. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Margaret Murray, age 93, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on June 19. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service

Tomiko Hosaka, age 97, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Elizabeth Anne Cromley, age 60, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Friday, June 16. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Leonard Henry Fischer, age 95, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, June 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Daniel Scot Underdahl, age 66, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 12. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Jennifer Elizabeth Varner, age 76, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Dolores Cecil Stewart, age 90, of Santa Margarita, passed away on Monday, June 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

