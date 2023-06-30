Death notices for June 19-27

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 19-27, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Craig Stone, age 68, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on June 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Gary Kircher, age 78, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Phillip Moffat, age 77, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on June 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Anita Goetz, age 96, a resident of San Luis Obispo passed away on June 27. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Thomas Joseph O’Mahoney, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on June 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Joanne Louise Carter, age 85, of Paso Robles, passed away on June 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Cynthia Sue Ramage, age 74, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, June 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Helen Kathleen Bonner, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, June 18. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

