Death notices for June 2 and June 22

Lynda Lacono, age 72, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on June 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Dennis Taylor, age 58, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on June 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email