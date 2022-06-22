Death notices for June 20, May 9

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 20 and May 9. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:

Katherine Osman, age 63, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on June 20. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Roberto Vasquez, age 58, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, May 9.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related