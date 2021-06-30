Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Death notices for June 24-25 

Posted: 5:09 am, June 30, 2021 by News Staff

Death notices courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service

  • Violet Claud, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Leslie Bennett, age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Charles Flory, age 74, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

 

Comments

