Death notices for June 24-25 

Death notices courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service

Violet Claud, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Leslie Bennett, age 81, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Charles Flory, age 74, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

