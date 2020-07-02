Death notices for June 28-July 2

–Death notices for June 28-July 2, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Karen Montes Cabrera, 21, a Paso Robles resident. passed away on June 29.

Shelby Lynn Biaggini, 23, a Templeton resident, Passed away on June 29.

Thomas Ray McMillan, 65, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on June 28.

Ronnie Gene Spears, 77, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 1.

Diane Cecelia Vance Thompson, 53, a San Miguel resident, passed away on July 1

Friedel Minna Gille, 94, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on July 2.

Jesus F. Valdez, 75, a Shandon resident passed away on June 29.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

email

Related