Death notices for June 28 – July 3

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 28 – July 3, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Carole Demetri, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Humberto Cabrera Lizarraga, age 41, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, June 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Troy Dewayne Brown, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, July 1. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Gary Edward Smith, age 74, of San Miguel, passed away on Monday, July 3. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Ronald Phillip Bayhan, age 77, of Los Osos, passed away on Friday, June 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Dorothy Dolores Ruiz, age 93, of Templeton, passed away on Thursday, June 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Janice Fay Buchanan, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, July 2. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Mrs. Joyce Ethelyn Zimmerman, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, June 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Teresa Ann Cardona, age 66, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, July 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Rose Shannon, age 97, of Atascadero, passed away on Thursday, June 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media