Death notices for June 28 – July 9 

Marcella Barton, age 94, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on July 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
Margarete Wyatt, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on July 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
Raymond Smith III, age 82, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on July 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
Dorothy Lorraine Hindman, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, July 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Click here for service information.
Marvin Adams Sr., age 66, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, July 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Jimmy Weldon, age 99, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, July 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Leo William Tavernetti, age 79, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, July 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Sharon Louise Lazarashvili, age 61, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, July 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Wallace Jones Hasel, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 30. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Linda Sue Morris, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, July 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Wallace Joan Hasel, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 30. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Ralph Edwin Hyde, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, June 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Alfonso Lua Sepeda, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, July 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
Richard Ivan Parlet Jr., age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, July 9. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Say Hello To Andy Neja and Cairjn Wine Cellars https://www.thewinewrite.com/2023/04/say-hello-to-andy-neja-and-cairjn-wine.html #MondayBlogs #PasoRobles #PasoRoblesWine #CairjnWineCellars #UnderTheVinfluence @PasoRoblesWine @PasoRoblesWines