Death notices for June 28 – July 9 

North County death notices

  • Marcella Barton, age 94, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on July 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Margarete Wyatt, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay passed away on July 8. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Raymond Smith III, age 82, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on July 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Dorothy Lorraine Hindman, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, July 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Click here for service information. 
  • Marvin Adams Sr., age 66, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, July 1. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Jimmy Weldon, age 99, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, July 6. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Leo William Tavernetti, age 79, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, July 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Sharon Louise Lazarashvili, age 61, of Atascadero, passed away on Sunday, July 2. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Elizabeth Wallace Jones Hasel, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 30. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Linda Sue Morris, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, July 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Ralph Edwin Hyde, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, June 28. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Alfonso Lua Sepeda, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, July 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Richard Ivan Parlet Jr., age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, July 9. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
