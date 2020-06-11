Paso Robles News|Friday, June 12, 2020
Death notices for June 4-10 

Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

–Death notices for June 4-10, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

  • Dale Maxine Lundbeck, 93, an Atascadero resident passed away on June 10, 2020.
  • Donald Paul Reichel, 90, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 6, 2020.
  • Shana Rene Bartolotta, 41, a Santa Maria resident passed away on June 2, 2020.
  • Dale Neel Lebs, 87, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 7, 2020.
  • Mary H. Marcotte, 93, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 6, 2020.
  • Patrick Arthur O’Hearn, 70, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 4, 2020.
  • Martha Diane Paris, 68, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 8, 2020.

 

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

