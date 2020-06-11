Death notices for June 4-10

–Death notices for June 4-10, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Dale Maxine Lundbeck, 93, an Atascadero resident passed away on June 10, 2020.

Donald Paul Reichel, 90, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 6, 2020.

Shana Rene Bartolotta, 41, a Santa Maria resident passed away on June 2, 2020.

Dale Neel Lebs, 87, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 7, 2020.

Mary H. Marcotte, 93, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 6, 2020.

Patrick Arthur O’Hearn, 70, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 4, 2020.

Martha Diane Paris, 68, a Paso Robles resident passed away on June 8, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

