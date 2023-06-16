Death notices for June 4-14
North County death notices
– North County death notices for June 4-14 , courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:
- Dorothy Krom, age 92, a resident of Cambria, passed away on June 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Vernon Gorman, age 85, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Timothy Moore, age 61, a resident of San Luis Obispo passed away on June 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Arlene Yellin, age 95, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on June 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Kevin Goddard, age 64, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Jacqueline Ward, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Andrea Euphrat, age 72, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Arlette T O’Donnell, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, June 10. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Darlene Marie Brainard, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Marcel Joseph Cyrille Nadeau, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Peggy Jean Masuda, age 52, of Oxnard, passed away on Saturday, June 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Theresa Matthews Pattison, age 73, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, June 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Gerald Ray Gould, age 82, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, June 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Richard Eric Crespin, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, June 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.