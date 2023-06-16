Paso Robles News|Friday, June 16, 2023
Death notices for June 4-14 

Posted: 5:50 am, June 16, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 4-14 , courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial ServiceChapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Dorothy Krom, age 92, a resident of Cambria, passed away on June 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Vernon Gorman, age 85, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Timothy Moore, age 61, a resident of San Luis Obispo passed away on June 4. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Arlene Yellin, age 95, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on June 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Kevin Goddard, age 64, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Jacqueline Ward, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Andrea Euphrat, age 72, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Arlette T O’Donnell, age 91, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, June 10. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Darlene Marie Brainard, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Marcel Joseph Cyrille Nadeau, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Peggy Jean Masuda, age 52, of Oxnard, passed away on Saturday, June 3. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Theresa Matthews Pattison, age 73, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, June 9. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Gerald Ray Gould, age 82, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, June 10. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Richard Eric Crespin, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, June 14. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
