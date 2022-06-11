Death notices for June 6-8

North County death notices

– North County death notices for June 6-8. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial:

Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6.

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7.

Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

