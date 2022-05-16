Death notices for May 11-14

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 11-14. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

My Voong age, 39, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on May 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Katherine Povero, age 89, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on May 14. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Related