Death notices for May 13 – 17 

Posted: 5:48 am, May 25, 2024 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

  • Maria Rea de Paz, age 69, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home
  • Linda Lee Pettit, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Adrian Gaona age 35 a resident of Atascadero passed away on May 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

