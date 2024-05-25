Death notices for May 13 – 17

North County death notices

Maria Rea de Paz, age 69, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

Linda Lee Pettit, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Adrian Gaona age 35 a resident of Atascadero passed away on May 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

