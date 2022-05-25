Death notices for May 15-22

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 15-22. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial:

John W. Leece, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Vern Hue Haynes, age 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Jerome Zinman, age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

