Death notices for May 19-21

–Death notices for May 19-21, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Ivan Leroy Flood, 94, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 21.

Robin Anne Boccella, 60, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 19.

Myrna Anne Spurr, 58, a Shandon resident, passed away on May 20.

Deda Delene Kenyon, 76, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 19.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!



Related