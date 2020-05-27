Death notices for May 23-26

–Death notices for May 23-26, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mildred Chung, 83, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 26

Margaret June Harrington, 78, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 23

Charles Sanders McGuffin, 94, a Paso Robles resident, passed away May 24

Nancy Gisele Quaid, 73, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 26

Marlys Joan Schellhase, 88, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 23

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

