Death notices for May 26-29

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 26-29. Courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Dignity Memorial:

Walter Langford, age 68, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on May 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Sandra Davis, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on May 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

David Charles Piotrowski, age 75, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 29.

