Death notices for May 26-June 5
North County death notices
– North County death notices for May 26-June 5, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:
- Antoine Azzaria, age 87, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on May 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Joel Michael Anderson II, age 49, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, May 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Dennis John Schultz, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, May 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Ruth Emily Friedgen, age 67, of San Miguel, passed away on Monday, June 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- James Haney Heiskill, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Denise Lynn Cameron, age 67, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, May 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Otis Wallace Casey, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- William Michael Bonaiuto, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.