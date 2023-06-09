Paso Robles News|Friday, June 9, 2023
Death notices for May 26-June 5 

Posted: 5:50 am, June 9, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 26-June 5, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial ServiceChapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

 

  • Antoine Azzaria, age 87, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on May 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Joel Michael Anderson II, age 49, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, May 30. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Dennis John Schultz, age 75, of Atascadero, passed away on Monday, May 29. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Ruth Emily Friedgen, age 67, of San Miguel, passed away on Monday, June 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • James Haney Heiskill, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, May 28. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Denise Lynn Cameron, age 67, of Templeton, passed away on Friday, May 26. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Otis Wallace Casey, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • William Michael Bonaiuto, age 92, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, June 5. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
