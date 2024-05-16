Death notices for May 6-12

North County death notices

Chris Pankey, age 72, a resident of Shandon, passed away on May 9. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

Jamie Lee, age 61, a resident of Shandon, passed away on May 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.

James Daniel Wilde Sr Sr., age 86, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

