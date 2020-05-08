Death notices for May 6-8

–Death notices for May 6-8, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Melinda Marie Stricklin, 53, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on May 6, 2020.

Helene Celeste Lawver, 94, a Paso Robles resident passed away on May 8, 2020.

Walter Joseph Bronson, 86, a Paso Robles resident passed away on May 6, 2020.

All arrangements under the direction of Kuehl Nicolay.

