Death notices for May 8-12

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 8-12. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Kathleen Moore, age 73, a resident of Templeton passed away on May 8, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Merry Margaret Ellis, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

