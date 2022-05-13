Paso Robles News|Friday, May 13, 2022
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Death notices for May 8-12
  • Follow Us!

Death notices for May 8-12 

Posted: 5:00 am, May 13, 2022 by News Staff

obituaries paso robles

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 8-12. Courtesy of Dignity Memorial and Blue Sky Cremation Service:

  • Kathleen Moore, age 73, a resident of Templeton passed away on May 8, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Merry Margaret Ellis, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.