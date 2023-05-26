Paso Robles News|Friday, May 26, 2023
Death notices for May 9-22 

Posted: 6:00 am, May 26, 2023 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for May 9-22, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial ServiceChapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

  • Gloria Leiner, age 87, a resident of Templeton, passed away on May 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Cyril Hudson Jr., age 74, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on May 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Diane Nave, age 84, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on May 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Arlando Ledbetter Jr. age 89 a resident of Los Osos passed away on May 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
  • Irene M Nutt, age 95, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, May 20. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
  • Renee Diane Rahilly, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, May 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Johnnie Malloy Ferguson II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, May 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Earl Courtland McMinn, age 95, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Thursday, May 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Gisela Elisabeth Allen, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, May 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Mary Ann Grage, age 98, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, May 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Elizabeth Marie Fritz, age 60, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, May 9. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

 

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

