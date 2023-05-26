Death notices for May 9-22
North County death notices
– North County death notices for May 9-22, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service, Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:
- Gloria Leiner, age 87, a resident of Templeton, passed away on May 13. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Cyril Hudson Jr., age 74, a resident of Santa Margarita, passed away on May 16. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Diane Nave, age 84, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on May 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Arlando Ledbetter Jr. age 89 a resident of Los Osos passed away on May 22. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation and Burial Service.
- Irene M Nutt, age 95, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, May 20. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
- Renee Diane Rahilly, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, May 16. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Johnnie Malloy Ferguson II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, May 13. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Earl Courtland McMinn, age 95, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Thursday, May 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Gisela Elisabeth Allen, age 88, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, May 19. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Mary Ann Grage, age 98, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, May 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
- Elizabeth Marie Fritz, age 60, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, May 9. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.