–Death notices for Nov. 19-28, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Kuehl-Nickolay Funeral Home.

Douglas Costa, age 80, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service

Isabel Guerrero, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Bruce Breault, age 79, a resident of Creston, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Kristina Schoonover, age 69, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Mary Camp, age 95, a resident of Avila Beach, passed away on Nov. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Earlene Washburn, age 69, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Nov. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Hilario Ramirez, age 45, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 25. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Maria De Jesus Mariscal, 93, a former resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 19. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Luverne Lloyd Anderson, 90, a Creston resident, passed away on Nov. 22. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Juan Nevarez, 59, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Larry Dean Denny, 68, a Bradley resident, passed away on Nov. 23. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Joseph James Ellis, 88, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 24. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez Campos, 32, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 25. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Geoganna Phelps, 88, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 27. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Josephine Mary Reichel, 95, a Templeton resident, passed away on Nov. 28. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

