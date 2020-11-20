Death notices for Nov. 9-18 from Kuehl-Nickolay Funeral Home

–Death notices for Nov. 9-18, courtesy of Kuehl-Nickolay Funeral Home:

Charles Ray Freeman, 39, a Bradley resident, passed away on Nov. 9.

Ronald Ellis Andante, 61, a San Miguel resident, passed away on Nov. 12.

Ethel Louise Russell, 99, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 12.

James Allen Wern, 64, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 13.

James Milton Howe, 72, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 16.

Wayne Kenneth Parkins, 83, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 17.

Rex Haddon Downing, 95, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 18.

Martha Ann Nail, 92, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Nov. 18.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

