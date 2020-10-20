Death notices for Oct. 13-19

–Death notices for Oct. 13-19, courtesy of Kuehl-Nickolay Funeral Home:

Ruthie Lavada Applegate, 76, a San Miguel resident, passed away on Oct. 13.

Oliver Nungaray Bobadilla, 27, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 15.

Irene Dorothy Bougher, 94, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 16.

Sally Jean Barry, 89, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 17.

Nanita Rose Greene, 83, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 17.

Joyce Roberta Sommers, 91, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Oct. 19.

