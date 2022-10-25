Death notices for Oct. 20-22

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 20-22, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

Lynn Yvonne Weaver, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

