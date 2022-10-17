Death notices for Oct. 5-9

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Oct. 5-9, courtesy of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

Molly Jane Keulen, age 44, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Paul Evan Elving, age 60, of Nipomo, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Ismael Calderon, age 62, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related