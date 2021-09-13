Death notices for Sept. 10-12

–Death notices for Sept. 10-12, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Donna Trzinski, age 61, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Margaret Porter, age 82, a resident of Templeton, passed away on Sept. 10. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Betina Cortesi, age 86, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Sept. 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Jill Keezer, age 59, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 11. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

