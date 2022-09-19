Paso Robles News|Monday, September 19, 2022
Death notices for Sept. 13-14 

Posted: 5:58 am, September 19, 2022 by News Staff

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 3-13, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:

  • Alan Asher Grubman, age 82, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Alan was born September 17, 1939. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • Stanley McCumsey, age 89, of Bradley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Stanley was born May 6, 1933. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
  • David J Reid, age 64, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. David was born on Nov. 14, 1957. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.

 

