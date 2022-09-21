Death notices for Sept. 15-17

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 15-17, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service:

Donald Heikkinen, age 94, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 17.

Harry Sampson, age 85, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 15.

Marcella Giordano, age 80, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 17.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

