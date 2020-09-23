Death notices for Sept. 16-22

–Death notices for Sept. 16-22, 2020 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Esmeralda Valencia Barajas, 34, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Sept. 16. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Alexandra Orr Patarak, 74, an Atascadero resident, passed away on Sept. 18. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Mirna Marin Cid, 44, a San Miguel resident, passed away on Sept. 20. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Dorothy Mary Hale, 88, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Sept. 21. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Norma Jane Hicks, 89, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Sept. 22. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Betty Beebe, age 86, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 18. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

