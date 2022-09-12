Death notices for Sept. 2-3

North County death notices

– North County death notices for Sept. 2-3, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service and Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home:

Terry Norman Warriner, age 73, of Morro Bay, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3. Terry was born Jan. 3, 1949. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Robert Palm, age 76, of San Miguel, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3. Robert was born Nov. 1, 1945. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Johnathan Thomas Matthews, age 80, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3. Johnathan was born Jan. 29, 1942. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Constance Wolff, age 54, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Sept. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

