Death notices for Sept. 20, 25

–Death notices for Sept. 20 and 25, 2020 courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

Kristi Joyce Krutsinger, 51, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Sept. 25, 2020.

Maximo Eli Jaimes, 1 month, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

Marion Constance McKie, 100, a Paso Robles resident, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.

Betty Sue Robinson, 73, a San Miguel resident passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.

